Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies after crash off Red River Bridge

A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.
A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Stephen Neece, 67, died after his pickup ran off the road, bouncing off one guardrail before crashing through the guardrail on the other side.

Troopers said Neece’'s truck landed in the river where he was pinned for an unknown amount of time.

Neece was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
3 dead after Carter County car crash
a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Two teens dead after a Love County crash
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

Latest News

Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
The Ardmore Police Department is searching for information on an alleged thief.
Police searching for thief in Carter County
a Muskogee County man was taken to the hospital after an incident at Lake Eufaula.
Man taken to hospital after jet ski crash in Pittsburgh County
The Whitewright Police Department released a warning about a credit card skimmer found at a...
Whitewright police warn residents about credit card scammer