Man dies after crash off Red River Bridge

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Stephen Neece, 67, died after his pickup ran off the road, bouncing off one guardrail before crashing through the guardrail on the other side.

Troopers said Neece’'s truck landed in the river where he was pinned for an unknown amount of time.

Neece was pronounced dead at the scene.

