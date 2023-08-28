Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
3 dead after Carter County car crash
a 17-year-old and 19-year-old have died after a crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Two teens dead after a Love County crash
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.
Court records show Kayelyn Jackson, 33, was booked into the Carter County Jail early Friday...
Carter County Clerk arrested for DUI

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of...
Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen US-Vietnam relations
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on