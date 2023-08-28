Man taken to hospital after jet ski crash in Pittsburgh County

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla.(KXII) -a Muskogee County man was taken to the hospital after an incident at Lake Eufaula.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Roger Roach was driving his 2016 Yamaha jet ski north on the lake.

Then troopers said his jet ski went into shallow water, causing the jet skit to hit land, flinging the driver over the handlebars.

Roach was taken to McAlester Regional Hospital with head and neck injuries.

