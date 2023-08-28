Mercy Hospital workers awarded scholarships
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) -Four Mercy co-workers were each awarded full scholarships to attend the licensed practical nursing (LPN) program at Pontotoc Technology Center.
The co-workers currently serve as patient care associates in the emergency department and medical surgical unit at Mercy Hospital Ada.
Mercy hosted a signing ceremony for scholarship recipients Alexia Franklin, Roudee Humphers, Mireya Mata, and Kenda McCraw.
Scholarship recipients are required to continue working full-time at Mercy for one year after completing the LPN program.
