Mercy Hospital workers awarded scholarships

ADA, Okla. (KXII) -Four Mercy co-workers were each awarded full scholarships to attend the licensed practical nursing (LPN) program at Pontotoc Technology Center.

The co-workers currently serve as patient care associates in the emergency department and medical surgical unit at Mercy Hospital Ada.

Mercy hosted a signing ceremony for scholarship recipients Alexia Franklin, Roudee Humphers, Mireya Mata, and Kenda McCraw.

Scholarship recipients are required to continue working full-time at Mercy for one year after completing the LPN program.

