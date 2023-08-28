Non-profit gives free computers to Durant area

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s safe to say, most of us use the internet on a daily basis, and for kids, it’s always great if you can sneak in some learning.

“We all know how much fun they have with the computers,” said Durant’s Library Director, Robbee Tonubbee.

The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant offers free access to computers and learning tablets.

“Especially in the county schools, a lot of parents don’t have adequate computers, like they may have a desktop for themselves, but don’t have laptops,” Tonubbee said.

National nonprofit Compudopt is offering free computers to eligible families in the Durant area.

“We’re going to help 150 youth and their families this week with these devices,” said Megan Steckly, CEO of Compudopt.

But once you have a device, connecting to Wi-Fi might be a task.

“We will be sharing information for families that come and pick up their devices about how to get connected to free and low-cost internet services through the providers that are available in their area,” Steckly said.

They will hand out those computers here at the Hand of Hope Resource Center on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The only requirements to participate is that you are pre-registered,” Steckly said.

Click here to pre-register.

You also must have a child enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade and not have a working computer in the household.

“We know a lot of school districts have done a wonderful job helping support their students access at-home learning resources, but those devices still belong to the school so you can still qualify,” Steckly said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.