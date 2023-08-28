Texoma Local
Quite Pleasant for Late August!

A bit hotter by the weekend, not a repeat of the recent heat wave
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dry air and clear skies will make for a very pleasant night wit temperatures in most of Texoma dropping to the mid to upper 60s, light northeast wind. Tuesday features another super late summer day, sunny and hot, but with dry air highs in the low to mid 90s won’t feel too bad. Winds will be light northeast at around 10 mph.

Look for a slow warming trend as we get closer to the Labor Day weekend, and highs should be nearing 100 degrees by Friday. However, the air mass will remain fairly dry so rain is not expected and overall relative humidity will be in the low to moderate range. The outlook into the first days of September and the rest of the Labor Day weekend shows hot and dry with nights not too bad, in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and daytime highs generally in the upper 90s.

