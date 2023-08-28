Texas sports legends sign endorsement deal with Choctaw Casinos and Resorts

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Casinos and Resorts announced what they called a trailblazing endorsement deal with some of the biggest Texas sports stars of the 90s.

On Monday, Choctaw Casinos and Resorts announced that they signed former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman, Cowboys Safety Darren Woodson, and Rangers Catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez to a four-year endorsement deal for their “Where the Players Play” campaign.

They say the deal is the first of its kind, positioning athletes to be faces of the casino.

