Texoma baseball team receive donations for new field lights

The Millcreek Bullfrogs will be kicking off the new school year with new lights for their baseball field.(oklahoma)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLCREEK, Okla. (KXII) - The Millcreek Bullfrogs will be kicking off the new school year with new lights for their baseball field.

The Millcreek Principal Andy Kirkpatrick said the Millcreek baseball field has not had functioning lights in almost two decades.

The old lights were blown down by strong winds.

The new lights were funded by donations from the Chickasaw Nation and The windmill funds.

