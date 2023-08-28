Whitewright police warn residents about credit card scammer

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -The Whitewright Police Department released a warning about a credit card skimmer found at a local gas station.

According to a Facebook post by the police, the skimmer was installed at a register inside the Spring Market on Beasley Boulevard earlier this month.

Police also said that if residents notice a suspicious charge on their accounts to contact them to make a report.

