Whitewright police warn residents about credit card scammer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -The Whitewright Police Department released a warning about a credit card skimmer found at a local gas station.
According to a Facebook post by the police, the skimmer was installed at a register inside the Spring Market on Beasley Boulevard earlier this month.
Police also said that if residents notice a suspicious charge on their accounts to contact them to make a report.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.