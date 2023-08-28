Wilson schools bring in grief counselors after teens die in crash

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson Public Schools had grief counselors on campus after two teens died in a crash over the weekend.

They identified current student Makayla Cantrell, 17 and recent grad Michael Whatley, 19 as the two killed in Saturday’s crash on State Highway 76 just south of Water Moccasin Road.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.