Ada planning for extra DUI enforcement Labor Day weekend

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement in Ada will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Ada, the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will join forces to serve as a DUI enforcement team over the holiday weekend.

Safety check points will be in place throughout the weekend, with officers pulling over any vehicle they think has an impaired driver.

“Have a designated driver, have a game plan not to drink and drive,” said Sergeant Mike Meeks of the Ada Police Department.

Over Labor Day weekend, local law enforcement agencies including the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, the... Posted by City of Ada, OK – Government on Monday, August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.