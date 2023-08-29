Texoma Local
Ada planning for extra DUI enforcement Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement in Ada will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement in Ada will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Ada, the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will join forces to serve as a DUI enforcement team over the holiday weekend.

Safety check points will be in place throughout the weekend, with officers pulling over any vehicle they think has an impaired driver.

“Have a designated driver, have a game plan not to drink and drive,” said Sergeant Mike Meeks of the Ada Police Department.

Posted by City of Ada, OK – Government on Monday, August 28, 2023

