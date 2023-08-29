Ada planning for extra DUI enforcement Labor Day weekend
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement in Ada will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Ada, the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will join forces to serve as a DUI enforcement team over the holiday weekend.
Safety check points will be in place throughout the weekend, with officers pulling over any vehicle they think has an impaired driver.
“Have a designated driver, have a game plan not to drink and drive,” said Sergeant Mike Meeks of the Ada Police Department.
