Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison prepares for Sully Sullenberger’s homecoming

Sullengberger was born in Denison in 1951 and graduated from Denison High School in 1969.
Sullengberger was born in Denison in 1951 and graduated from Denison High School in 1969.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison’s hometown hero is coming back to town! Sully Sullenberger, then a pilot for US Air is best known for a safe emergency landing in the Hudson River after both engines were knocked out by a bird strike.

“It’s important that we remember history,” said Curtis Boone, Perrin AFB Historical Museum Volunteer.

Sullenberger was born in Denison in 1951 and graduated from Denison High School in 1969.

“In his book, he talks about that the people of Denison helped shape his youth,” said Grant Yoder, Denison’s Main Street Coordinator.

In 2009, Sullenberger safely landed a commercial airliner in what’s called, the Miracle on the Hudson.

“So we’re really trying to tap into how Denison prepared him for his landing and for his leadership role,” Yoder said.

September 16th, Sullenberger will be welcomed with a full homecoming, starting with a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

“We’re looking for anyone that thinks they would be an eligible candidate to be in the parade,” Yoder said, “September 1 is going to be the deadline.”

The 30-minute parade will end at Heritage Park.

“We’ll have a ceremony there, dedicating his mural to him, as well as a few other things we have planned,” Yoder said.

Then the celebration will move to the Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum where an exhibit has been dedicated to him.

“Hopefully they’ll come on through and view the rest of the museum while they’re here,” said Boone.

Sullenberger has donated his dress blues uniform to the museum.

“He’s going to sign his book so you can get autographed books from him here” Boone added.

This January will be the 15th anniversary of the remarkable landing of Flight 1579 when 155 people braced for a crash, Sully glided the plane onto the surface of the Hudson and not a single life was lost.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.
Man dies after crash off Red River Bridge
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
A Coalgate teenager was killed over the weekend during a rodeo in McAlester.
Coalgate teen killed in bull riding accident
Choctaw Casinos and Resorts announced what they called a trailblazing endorsement deal with...
Texas sports legends sign endorsement deal with Choctaw Casinos and Resorts
A Denison native is shooting a Western film to enter into film festivals.
Lights, camera, action! A Western film is being made in Texoma.

Latest News

Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting
The city of Durant is temporarily suspending burn permits due to dry weather conditions.
Durant temporarily suspends burn permits
ERCOT issued a conservation appeal from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and evening.
ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Tuesday evening
OSBI investigating homicide Tuesday morning
OSBI investigating homicide in Antlers