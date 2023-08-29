Denison prepares for Sully Sullenberger’s homecoming

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison’s hometown hero is coming back to town! Sully Sullenberger, then a pilot for US Air is best known for a safe emergency landing in the Hudson River after both engines were knocked out by a bird strike.

“It’s important that we remember history,” said Curtis Boone, Perrin AFB Historical Museum Volunteer.

Sullenberger was born in Denison in 1951 and graduated from Denison High School in 1969.

“In his book, he talks about that the people of Denison helped shape his youth,” said Grant Yoder, Denison’s Main Street Coordinator.

In 2009, Sullenberger safely landed a commercial airliner in what’s called, the Miracle on the Hudson.

“So we’re really trying to tap into how Denison prepared him for his landing and for his leadership role,” Yoder said.

September 16th, Sullenberger will be welcomed with a full homecoming, starting with a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

“We’re looking for anyone that thinks they would be an eligible candidate to be in the parade,” Yoder said, “September 1 is going to be the deadline.”

The 30-minute parade will end at Heritage Park.

“We’ll have a ceremony there, dedicating his mural to him, as well as a few other things we have planned,” Yoder said.

Then the celebration will move to the Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum where an exhibit has been dedicated to him.

“Hopefully they’ll come on through and view the rest of the museum while they’re here,” said Boone.

Sullenberger has donated his dress blues uniform to the museum.

“He’s going to sign his book so you can get autographed books from him here” Boone added.

This January will be the 15th anniversary of the remarkable landing of Flight 1579 when 155 people braced for a crash, Sully glided the plane onto the surface of the Hudson and not a single life was lost.

