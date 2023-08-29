Texoma Local
Durant temporarily suspends burn permits

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant is temporarily suspending burn permits due to dry weather conditions.

On Tuesday, the Durant Fire Marshal’s Office announced the suspension of the city issuing burn permits.

In addition to the suspension of burn permits, burning is currently prohibited in city limits.

Bryan County is not currently under a burn ban.

