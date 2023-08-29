ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Tuesday evening

TEXAS (KXII) - ERCOT issued a conservation appeal from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and evening.

In a social media post, ERCOT urged Texas residents and businesses to conserve energy if possible.

ERCOT said that the appeal was a result of expected low operating reserves because of what they said was a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages in addition to forecasted low wind generation.

Texans can check the current grid conditions on ERCOT’s website.

