Friends and family gather to celebrate teen Bullrider’s birthday days after his tragic passing

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - A special bull presentation honored Derby Gearhart following the devastating accident over the weekend.

“[They] all decided to go with the blue glitter and let him buck out,” said Gearhart’s friends on how they decided to pull off the birthday celebration.

They said blue was Gearhart’s favorite color, and his favorite thing to do was ride Bulls. “He loved the bull ride. That’s all he talked about. He wanted to be like J.B Mauney and he loved every second of it. "

Kale Horton was Gearhart’s bestfriend, the two grew up together. Horton often got to see Gearhart in action. “He’d get ready and he’d nod his head and he’d go to spurn that bull, and no matter if it was one jump or six jumps, he’d just keep on at it. He never quit. He always got back on the next one. "

