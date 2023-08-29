Grand Central Station Soup Kitchen needs bottled water

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you live in the Sherman area and are able to donate cases of bottled water, the Grand Central Station Soup Kitchen needs your help.

The non-profit posted on Facebook that its kitchen uses almost 150 water bottles a day, and could use some donations.

The station is located at 619 E. Houston St. in Sherman.

Drop off times are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

