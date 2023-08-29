Hugo Man arrested for fentanyl possession

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was arrested after police said they found nearly 30 grams of Fentanyl during a search of his home.

According to court documents, Tracy Jones, 57, is being charged with aggravated trafficking of the drug, illegally possessing a firearm, and having cash that police say was proceeds from drug activity.

Jones could be facing up to life in prison if he is convicted of the drug charges.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.