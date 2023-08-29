New Texas law bringing added school security requirements

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law is going into effect on Friday that will bring new security measures to public schools.

“We want to educate kids in a safe and secure environment,” said Michael DeHaven, the Denison ISD director of security.

The new law aims to do just that by providing funding and instruction on school safety plans.

Texas State Representative, Reggie Smith, Texas will provide school districts $15,000 in funding for security per campus each year.

“It’s a substantial investment of funds towards school safety,” Smith said.

The law requires an armed security officer on every campus. DeHaven said schools can apply for an exception if they need more time to find funding.

“The state will come in and audit you to make sure you’re tracking on your plan,” DeHaven said.

But for Denison ISD this will not be needed, they have four SROS, private security and two Denison Police Officers.

“September 1, we will have an armed officer at every campus,” DeHaven said.

New punishments for student crimes will also take effect.

“Bullying and hazing is now a Class B misdemeanor, THC vaping is a felony offense,” DeHaven said.

Schools will also keep record of threat offenses until a student’s 24th birthday.

“We’re looking at all the things that might affect an active shooter in the future,” DeHaven said.

External law enforcement will play a more hands-on role in schools.

Local police officers will also do more frequent walkthroughs, so they are familiar with campus layouts before ever responding to an emergency.

“Which helps them understand the environment so we don’t have another Uvalde-type incident,” DeHaven said.

Making important changes to prevent a repeat of past tragedies.

“I think it’s imperative that we put our money where our mouth is and that’s what we’ve done in this bill to try and protect children at school,” Smith said.

The hope is that come Friday students will walk the halls knowing they are better protected.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.