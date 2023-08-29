Pauls Valley man accused of sexually abusing child for years

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man is accused of sexually abusing a girl for about 7 years.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said the investigation began when a child bravely told a relative that another relative, Jose Javier Mendez-Reyna, had been sexually abusing her for years at their home near Pauls Valley.

The affidavit states when the child told the trusted relative about the abuse in June of 2021, the woman kicked Mendez-Reyna out of the home immediately.

They told law enforcement about the abuse several months later in February of 2022.

Mullett said it can be difficult for victims to come forward.

“First off it’s embarrassing, it’s very personal,” Mullett said. “Sometimes it takes a little bit for those to come across and portray what actually took place. So when she did that we jumped on it but in the meantime, we sort of had to play catch up.”

When the adult kicked Mendez-Reyna out of the home, he left Garvin County.

“We went to go interview him and he disappeared,” Mullett said. “We couldn’t find him.”

Mullett said Mendez-Reyna told investigators he was traveling for work.

Deputies found him on Wednesday.

“We just happened to be working another case and it unfolded, and we were able to make contact with him and brought him in for an interview,” Mullett said.

Mullett said Mendez-Reyna confessed to the sexual assaults.

With bond set at $750,000, he’s been charged with three felonies including rape and lewd acts with a child under 12.

Mullett said Mendez-Reyna is also on an immigration hold.

Mullett said Garvin County has many resources to help anyone who’s been sexually abused.

“She’s not alone, there’s a lot of good people out there, there’s a good support system and we’ve got access to those,” Mullett said. “We’ve got counselors we can reach out to if somebody’s in need, they just need to reach out to us. Just tell somebody. Just come in so we can get you some of the help that you need.”

