Survivor of Wynnewood refinery fire released from burn unit after three months

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a man who was injured in a late May fire at a Wynnewood oil refinery was released from the burn unit he was recovering in.

In a Facebook post, the W.E. Run 5k Benefit shared that Eli Warren rung the bell at the Integris Baptist Burn Center.

Warren was one of two men injured in the fire at the oil refinery on May 23.

The other man, Wes Foster, died shortly after the incident.

Warren is being released to inpatient rehab at Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center.

Eli ringing the bell at the Integriss Baptist Burn Center as he is released to inpatient rehab at Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center! (Laikyn rang the bell for daddy too!)

Posted by W.E. Run 5k Benefit on Monday, August 28, 2023

