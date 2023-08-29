Texoma Local
Take a wine tour in Denison

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking to sip, shop, and stroll on Denison’s Main Street you’re in luck.

The city is hosting its annual T.V. Munson Wine Walk on Saturday, September 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Everybody loves to have a good time, it’s going to happen downtown from the 100 block to the 600 block, we have about 13 winery stops and multiple snack stops downtown,” said Madison Cornwell, Denison Main Street Management Assistant.

There will also be a scavenger hunt, a tour of the T.V. Munson Vinta Museum, plus the first 175 people to buy a ticket will receive a complimentary wine glass.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

For more information, click here.

