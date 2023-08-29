Temperatures Inch Upward...

It’s a clear and mild night ahead, a great one for viewing the nearly-full moon; it will be a full Super Blue Moon tomorrow night. A Super Moon is closer to the Earth than typical so it appears larger and brighter, and a Blue Moon just means the second full moon in the same calendar month. Lows tonight 65 to 72 degrees, light northeast winds. Wednesday offers up more of the same, sunny and hot but rather dry with highs in the mid 90s. Winds should run fairly light, northeast at 10 mph.

The long-range outlook has not changed, it will unfortunately be dry for the foreseeable future, this is good news with a Holiday weekend on the way but not good news for our worsening drought. Lows will run in the near-70 degree range and highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.A few 100s are possible by Saturday-Sunday, if that happens we’re talking 100 or 101 degrees and not 108!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.