West Nile virus found in Grayson County

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been detected in Grayson County.
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been detected in Grayson County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been detected in Grayson County.

The Health Department says that a sample from traps set last week on Elm Street in Whitesboro came back positive for the virus.

It is the first positive sample in Grayson County this summer.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick, but anyone who experiences symptoms including fever, headache, and body aches, after being bit should seek medical attention.

Cases of the virus have been reported in Oklahoma earlier in the summer.

