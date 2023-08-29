Texoma Local
What’s going on with the Texas power grid?

When it comes to electricity production and consumption, the state of Texas believes it is self-sufficient.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
“Texas has its own independent grid, and it is not embedded with the rest of the country, basically,” Austin College Political Science Assistant Professor, Dr. Ruchan Kaya said.

He said, that’s a mixed bag.

“You are not really bound to the federal regulations and so on. but then when there are crisis points, let’s say there is a heat wave or there is a winter storm, that kind of independence creates some sort of problems for our grid,” Kaya replied.

Which we saw in winter of 2021 when more than 4 and a half million homes went without power for as long as three days.

After the state’s power grid failed during a winter storm two years ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the legislature vowed to fix the grid.

So, we wanted to know...did they?

“So, the answer is yes and no,” Kaya answered.

Kaya said there have been changes made to the grid to allow for more energy consumption, but still, we are asked to conserve, why?

“So, we need a few days that go below 100 degrees in particular so that we can fill up some of our reserves,” Kaya shared.

He said conservation is the price to pay for being self-sufficient.

“ERCOT is going to go back to Texas citizens and ask them to conserve energy instead of asking neighbors to provide additional electricity, because that’s the decision by our government, and it is continued to be like that for the foreseeable future,” he concluded.

A future that includes population growth and increased energy demand.

