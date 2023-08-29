Texoma Local
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting

Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that they were called in by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation into a shooting near North Ranchette Road and US Highway 70.

On Monday night, Bryan County deputies found a man who had apparently been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the OSBI, evidence found by their agents led to Amber Smith, 30, being arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.

OSBI is still investigating the events that led up to the shooting, and the name of the victim has not been released.

OSBI ARRESTS BRYAN COUNTY WOMAN ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: AUGUST 29, 2023 MEAD, OK – Just after...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

