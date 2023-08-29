Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that they were called in by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation into a shooting near North Ranchette Road and US Highway 70.

On Monday night, Bryan County deputies found a man who had apparently been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the OSBI, evidence found by their agents led to Amber Smith, 30, being arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.

OSBI is still investigating the events that led up to the shooting, and the name of the victim has not been released.

