Ardmore woman arrested for child abuse

Karley Sweetland-Brinley was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.
Karley Sweetland-Brinley was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -An Ardmore woman was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.

According to court documents, Karley Sweetland-Brinley allegedly slammed the child’s arm down, kicked a stroller the child was in, and shook the child.

She also allegedly yelled and cursed at the child.

Brinley has been charged with one count of felony child abuse.

