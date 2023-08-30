Ardmore woman arrested for child abuse

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -An Ardmore woman was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.

According to court documents, Karley Sweetland-Brinley allegedly slammed the child’s arm down, kicked a stroller the child was in, and shook the child.

She also allegedly yelled and cursed at the child.

Brinley has been charged with one count of felony child abuse.

