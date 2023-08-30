Texoma Local
Carter County burn ban expires, City-wide burn bans still in effect

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been weeks since much of Carter County has had any measurable rainfall. And with lower humidity and wind, it creates perfect conditions for fires to spark.

“This year you know we had lots of rain early in the year, so we got lots of grass out there to burn,” Lone Grove Fire Chief Stacey Phelps said.

While the county burn ban has expired, fire departments are still warning that its too dry to burn.

“Only thing we’re actually missing right now is the wind, we get some wind behind this and it will be tough to put out and its gonna spread quickly,” Phelps said.

Paul Tucker with Carter County Emergency Management says that county-wide burn bans must meet specific criteria before being instated, “one of the tools that we have in state statute to help protect our firefighters was the temperatures, and it was the primary factor for the burn ban last week,” Tucker stated.

Tucker says a drop in temperatures and data from the drought monitor affected the decision to let the burn ban expire.

“We have to have severe drought or higher within the county, and we only have one tool to use and its the drought monitor. Unfortunately the drought monitor has us categorized as moderate drought,” Tucker added.

While the county-wide burn ban is lifted, city imposed burn bans remain in effect in Ardmore and Lone Grove. Chief Phelps says its always a good idea to check with your local fire department before burning.

“Get with your local fire department whose going to be responding to that fire, and talk to them get their advice on what you should do and shouldn’t do, what you should burn, and what you shouldn’t burn,” Phelps stated.

