Driver dead in car vs. cow crash

(Source: KNOE)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is dead after a crash involving a cow.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:45 Wednesday morning on Midway Road, about 6 miles east of Fox.

Troopers said Kamriq Buycks, 25, was driving south when he hit a cow, ran off the road, hit a fence, then a telephone pole, before hitting trees and coming to a stop.

OHP said Buycks was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The condition of Buycks at the time of the crash is under investigation.

