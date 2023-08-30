Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday.(Kremlin.ru/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials accused Ukraine of targeting six Russian regions with drones early Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine 18 months ago.

Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and started a massive fire there, the local governor and media reported. According to the Defense Ministry, more drones were also shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital.

The strike in Pskov hit an airport in the region’s namesake capital and damaged four Il-78 transport aircraft, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the Pskov airport canceled Wednesday, citing the need to assess the damage during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media overnight showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

Pskov appeared to be the only region where the drones caused damage. Three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian military, and two over the Oryol region, its Gov. Andrei Klychkov said. One was downed over the Ryazan region, one more over Kaluga, and one more over the Moscow region, officials said. No damage or casualties were registered in those regions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paris man died after his truck crashed off of the Red River Bridge early Monday morning.
Man dies after crash off Red River Bridge
Two Johnston County deputies are being recognized by authorities in Texas for stopping a...
Johnston County deputies find, rescue child missing from another state
A Coalgate teenager was killed over the weekend during a rodeo in McAlester.
Coalgate teen killed in bull riding accident
Choctaw Casinos and Resorts announced what they called a trailblazing endorsement deal with...
Texas sports legends sign endorsement deal with Choctaw Casinos and Resorts
OSBI investigating homicide Tuesday morning
OSBI investigating homicide in Antlers

Latest News

A cat was rescued amid the tragedy of a major apartment complex fire in Wisconsin.
‘Miracle’ cat found unharmed after immense fire destroys apartment building
Luis Pinedo was arrested and charged with domestic assault and disrupting an emergency phone...
Ardmore man arrested for domestic assault
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in...
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
FILE - The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage, April 10, 1912. The U.S....
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site