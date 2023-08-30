Texoma Local
ECU prepares to begin football season

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The East Central Tigers are getting ready to begin the football season picked to finish sixth in the coaches poll.

The Tigers received 62 points to garner their second consecutive sixth-place selection, as voted on by the GAC’s 12 head coaches. Defending champion Ouachita Baptist was tabbed as the preseason favorite with 116 points and eight first-place votes. “We are excited and ready to roll,” said Interim Head Coach John Litrenta. “We had a great Spring and Summer and look forward to build on that this Fall. The goal is to control what we can control daily and being the best version of ourselves. I trust this team, our leaders, and coaches.” 

The Tigers are coming off an impressive 9-3 campaign which placed them third overall in the league last season. Some notable highlights include a bowl-game victory over Texas A&M University – Kingsville, finishing with the best record in the state of Oklahoma, and becoming the 2022-23 Division II statistical champion for turnover margin per game. 

ECU will open the 2023 season on the road at Henderson State on Thursday, Aug. 31 before facing Southern Arkansas in their first home contest at Koi Ishto Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 pm. Other home opponents in 2023 will include Oklahoma Baptist, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Nazarene, and Arkansas Tech.

