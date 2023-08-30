Texoma Local
Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy retires

After 28 years of service in ten positions, Lt. Joe Ross (Right) of the Grayson County...
After 28 years of service in ten positions, Lt. Joe Ross (Right) of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After 28 years of service in ten positions, a special member of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.

In Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting officials and the community honored Lieutenant Joe Ross for his dedication over the years.

Ross said the years went by fast because they were filled with passion.

“It’s never work,” Ross said. “I come to work. I have a great time. I work with the best crew in Grayson County. All these men and women that I worked with, we’ve learned a lot from each other.”

Ross said the Sheriff’s Office was like family.

In the meeting, everyone could agree that Ross has been an asset to Grayson County.

Happy Retirement to Lieutentant Joe Ross! Thank you for 28 years of devoted service to the Grayson County Sheriff's...

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023

