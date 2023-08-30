Historic spots in Denison will see a makeover

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you drive or walk through Downtown Denison, you’ll see its rich history.

And these days many people are on a mission to preserve and beautify downtown.

On Denison’s Main Street adjacent to the Katy Depot, sits the Historic Traveler’s Hotel built in 1893.

“Mostly people on the train passing through would come right off because the station is right there and come over here and stay and then just skip out of town when they were done,” said Jonathan Earnhart, President of Earnhartbuilt.

And there’s the Rialto Theater on the 400 block of Main Street.

“It was two buildings before, it was a saddle shop and a carriage shop next to each other and so then they joined them two together,” Earnhart said, “In 1920, they turned into theaters.”

Both are now owned by Denison local, Earnhartbuilt which has big plans to renovate both places.

“It’s just our hometown, we grew up here and lived here our whole life, and it’s just something we’ve always wanted to do,” Earnhart said.

Earnhart said the hotel has been vacant for about two years.

“Well, it’s tough because we did go through the historic preservation board, that approval process took us a long time just to even get to where we are now,” Earnhart said.

Earnhart hopes construction can begin any day now at the hotel.

A kitchen will be added for a restaurant on the first floor with two floors above for hotel rooms.

For the Rialto Theater, construction is set to begin within the year.

“Make it an event center and movie theater still,” Earnhart said.

Attracting more people to Denison in the future, while preserving its storied past.

