Hotter for Labor Day Weekend

Fairly dry surface air and upper level high pressure will maintain a stable flow over Texoma through the Holiday weekend. Look for lows tonight to run in the upper 60s across southern Oklahoma to the low 70s in north Texas, with a light east wind about 5 mph.

Thursday features similar conditions, sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, temperatures will slowly rise as we enter the Labor Day weekend, highs should be close to 100 by Sunday and Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

