More cases, more spaces: CASA of Southern Oklahoma is growing

CASA’s Superhero fun run scheduled next month to raise money for growing needs
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The number of foster kids in Oklahoma is growing, and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Oklahoma is growing with them- opening a new office in Sulphur next Wednesday.

“In the year 2022, we served 87 children throughout the year,” Executive Director Amy Martens said. “So far this year we’re a little over midway through the year, and we’ve already served 81 children. So the need is there. These children coming into care need a constant advocate by their side. They need someone to stand up for them.”

CASA volunteers speak up for abused and neglected kids in the courtroom.

For the new office in Murray County, they need a few things, such as a stackable washer and dryer.

“When kids come into DHS custody, they no longer have an office in Murray county, so if a child comes into care in the middle of the night, we’re gonna let them use our space for that child to come and kinda just stay until a placement is found by DHS.”

They’re also looking for toys and storage for the kids.

“A place to make them feel comfortable and secure during that difficult time when they’re removed from their home.”

Martens said they’re looking for more volunteers. Right now there are 5 DHS cases that need a CASA volunteer.

Martens said the next CASA training is coming up in mid-September.

If you can’t volunteer or donate, you can still help make sure Southern Oklahoma foster kids have the support they need at CASA’s next fundraiser at Regional Park in Ardmore.

“This will be our fourth annual superhero fun run,” Martens said. “It’s gonna be on September 23rd. We invite children of all ages to come, and wear your favorite superhero costume”

Martens said they’re looking for more sponsors for the race too.

