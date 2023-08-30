Texoma Local
ODOT needs your input on proposed widening of I-35

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation needs your input on the proposed widening of I-35 to six lanes near Thackerville.

ODOT is hosting a virtual open house to present the proposed improvements and receive public input to aid the department in moving forward with construction, which is slated for 2027.

The virtual open house public meeting is available until September 12.

