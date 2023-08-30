Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a witness.

According to court documents, Virgil Czaplewski, 52, was charged with intimidation of a witness and a protective order violation after he allegedly called and texted the witness more than 600 times, telling them not to show up to court.

Czaplewski pled guilty to kidnapping, protective order violation and domestic abuse - assault and battery on Tuesday.

