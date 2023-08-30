Texoma Local
OSBI asking for information on Antlers homicide

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast D Street in antlers early Tuesday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help with a deadly home invasion murder investigation.

Two women were brutally beaten by someone who broke into their home on Northeast D Street early Tuesday morning.

The 95-year-old woman died from her injuries, and the 73-year-old woman is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

OSBI said they are not releasing the victims’ names yet.

If you live near the area, investigators are asking you to check your surveillance video for anything suspicious. If you have information, call 580-298-5525.

