OSBI investigates homicide in Antlers

ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast D Street in antlers early Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

Antlers resident, Leah Bates said Northeast D Street is normally quiet.

“There’s not a whole lot that goes on, so it’s typically pretty safe,” Bates shared.

She is a neighbor of the homicide victim, whose name has not yet been released.

About 2 o’clock Tuesday morning,

“I was in my room playing music, laying down, and i just happened to see the lights on the side of my window,” Bates replied.

So, she went to see what was going on.

“I looked out and there was a lot of cops and that’s really all that I experienced. I come outside, me and my friend come outside, and I don’t know, we heard stuff in the backyard and got spooked and went back in the house,” she continued.

OSBI released a statement saying the homicide was a result of a home invasion.

When officers got into the home, they found two female victims inside ages 73 and 95.

The 95-year-old passed away, and the 73-year-old is in critical condition.

OSBI is still searching for those responsible.

