OSBI investigates homicide in Antlers
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock confirmed that a death occurred at a house on Northeast D Street in antlers early Tuesday morning.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating.
Antlers resident, Leah Bates said Northeast D Street is normally quiet.
“There’s not a whole lot that goes on, so it’s typically pretty safe,” Bates shared.
She is a neighbor of the homicide victim, whose name has not yet been released.
About 2 o’clock Tuesday morning,
“I was in my room playing music, laying down, and i just happened to see the lights on the side of my window,” Bates replied.
So, she went to see what was going on.
“I looked out and there was a lot of cops and that’s really all that I experienced. I come outside, me and my friend come outside, and I don’t know, we heard stuff in the backyard and got spooked and went back in the house,” she continued.
OSBI released a statement saying the homicide was a result of a home invasion.
When officers got into the home, they found two female victims inside ages 73 and 95.
The 95-year-old passed away, and the 73-year-old is in critical condition.
OSBI is still searching for those responsible.
