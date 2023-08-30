Sherman cracking down on motel code violations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman said it is cracking down on about half a dozen hotels and motels that have been violating city ordinances by allowing guests to stay longer than the city allows.

“They’re not following the ordinances the way that they’re written,” said Shawn Teamann, a city councilman.

In Sherman, by law, no one may stay in a hotel longer than 30 days but at the motels raising concerns, it was well beyond this.

“They were staying there for weeks or months at a time,” said Nate Strauch, the city spokesperson.

Turning places into long-term rentals, without the proper zoning.

Based on these violations, the city started looking into the motels and found even more problems

“We were getting a lot of calls for service with the police department and the fire department,” Strauch said.

The Sherman Police Department reported 988 calls for emergency response to just four of these motels since August 1, 2022.

The hotels and city have started working together to reduce those numbers.

“We’ve had about a 50% reduction in call volume at a lot of these hotels,” Strauch said.

Lonestar Inn and Sherman Inn were two on the city’s radar. The owner, Honey Goel, said he is doing his part by no longer allowing extended stays.

“So that they don’t feel comfortable and we’re not using these properties as apartments,” Goel said.

Goel said daily housekeeping is now required, helping monitor what’s going on inside the rooms.

“Some of our guests don’t like that, but we kind of tell them that’s our policy,” Goel said.

There are cameras watching too that staff monitor often. The motel also removes people from the property when needed and call the police if a problem is too big for the motel to handle.

“I don’t want any officer to spend any time on my property if they can be doing something else,” Goel said, “But things happen, that could happen at any hotel.”

The owner says he aims to comply with the city’s renewed efforts.

“We want to grow with Sherman,” Goel said.

Sherman officials said they will continue to focus on places that are violating these rules, to keep everyone safe.

