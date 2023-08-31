Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Labor and Industry is underway after a Sleepy Eye man died in a workplace accident Tuesday morning. (Source: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man was killed in a work-related farming accident Tuesday morning in Minnesota, officials said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at Miller Sellner Implement in Sleepy Eye.

According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Brett Trebesch was treated at the scene and taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center where he later died.

Officials have not given details about the accident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Trebesch’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

According to the GoFundMe, Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and their 1-year-old daughter Gigi.

“The love Austin had for his family and friends was evident. When Austin wasn’t spoiling his girls, he was helping out on the family farm, working on his truck, renovating their house, or enjoying a drink of Sun Drop,” the GoFundMe read in part. “Austin was a truly amazing person whose impact will forever be felt.”

The death is being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
A four wheeler collision ended in a fatality Tuesday evening.
Juvenile dies in four wheeler crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting, victim identified
Karley Sweetland-Brinley was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.
Ardmore woman arrested for child abuse

Latest News

Sheriff Yow said this is a scam to get your banking information. If you receive a call from the...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of arrest warrant scam
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - Indie Cisive performs during the Drag American Rejects Show, Oct. 6, 2022, at Shot Topic...
A judge has blocked, for now, a Texas law drag show performers fear will shut them down
Marlow man charged with embezzling $1.2M from state representative’s business