Fort Washita placed in trust with U.S. government

The annual Fur Trade Era Rendezvous at Fort Washita will take place March 29 through April 2.
The annual Fur Trade Era Rendezvous at Fort Washita will take place March 29 through April 2.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICKASAW NATION, Okla. (KXII) - Fort Washita has been placed in a federal trust with the U.S. government.

Putting property in trust means it is actually in the name of the United States of America, held in trust for the Chickasaw Nation. That transitions it to federal property in much the same way Tinker Air Force Base, Fort Sill or the Chickasaw National Recreation Area are, according to a press release.

The formal agreement was signed this month between the Chickasaw Nation and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The historic site, which was built in Bryan County in 1842 as the country’s south-western-most military post, was bought by the Chickasaws in 2017.

Until now, Fort Washita was under Oklahoma state jurisdiction. It now transitions to federal property, but will remain under Chickasaw management.

