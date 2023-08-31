Texoma Local
Man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at wife

Deputies searched Justin Hunter's vehicle and found several weapons, some of which were loaded.
Deputies searched Justin Hunter's vehicle and found several weapons, some of which were loaded.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is facing several charges, including pointing a firearm, after an incident at the Dollar Store in Lane.

According to a social media post, the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence after reports of a man pointing an assault style rifle at his wife while possibly under the influence of drugs.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, Justin Hunter, at the residence, but as they approached the residence with emergency lights, Hunter sped away. He refused to stop until he got to the Dollar Store parking lot, the post said.

Hunter was arrested without further incident.

Deputies searched Hunter’s car and found several weapons, some of which were loaded.

The sheriff’s office said Hunter is being charged with felonious pointing a firearm operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Posted by Atoka County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

