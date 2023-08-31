Marlow man charged with embezzling $1.2M from state representative’s business
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A former Marlow school board member is accused of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from a company owned by Stephens County Representative Brad Boles.
An affidavit shows that Darren Alaniz, 37, worked for Boles’ staffing company, Philtek Services, and stole $1,291,290.67 between 2017 and 2022.
When Boles confronted him, Alaniz allegedly fessed up, and offered to repay the money; $300,000 up front and $100,000 per year until it was paid off. He also proposed taking out a large life insurance policy on himself and naming Boles as the beneficiary.
Alaniz has not been arrested.
