Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Marlow man charged with embezzling $1.2M from state representative’s business

(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A former Marlow school board member is accused of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from a company owned by Stephens County Representative Brad Boles.

An affidavit shows that Darren Alaniz, 37, worked for Boles’ staffing company, Philtek Services, and stole $1,291,290.67 between 2017 and 2022.

When Boles confronted him, Alaniz allegedly fessed up, and offered to repay the money; $300,000 up front and $100,000 per year until it was paid off. He also proposed taking out a large life insurance policy on himself and naming Boles as the beneficiary.

Alaniz has not been arrested.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
A four wheeler collision ended in a fatality Tuesday evening.
Juvenile dies in four wheeler crash
Virgil Czaplewski, 52, is facing additional charges in Garvin County after intimidating a...
Oklahoma man charged with intimidation of witness
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting, victim identified
Karley Sweetland-Brinley was arrested for allegedly abusing an 11 month old child.
Ardmore woman arrested for child abuse

Latest News

Sheriff Yow said this is a scam to get your banking information. If you receive a call from the...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of arrest warrant scam
Deputies searched Justin Hunter's vehicle and found several weapons, some of which were loaded.
Man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at wife
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two identified in Carter County triple-fatality crash
Earnhart said the hotel has been vacant for about two years.
Historic spots in Denison will see a makeover