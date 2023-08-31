Texoma Local
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of arrest warrant scam

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around.

According to a social media post, a man is calling folks from the number (580) 308-1637, claiming to have a warrant for their arrest that needs to be taken care of. Sheriff Donald Yow said the man is even texting a form to be filled out.

Yow said this is a scam to get your banking information. If you receive a call from the number, hang up immediately.

Yow said if you have a warrant, law enforcement will knock on your door.

If you have any questions, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 795-2510.

