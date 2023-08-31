Precautions to prevent brain-eating amoeba in Texoma waters

(KXII) -Lurking in fresh warm water can be a deadly brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri.

“It’s unfortunate that the survival rate is very low, it’s fortunate that it’s an exceedingly rare disease,” said Dr. Steven Goldsmith, Professor of Biology at Austin College.

It can be found in lakes and rivers but can also form in pools or splash pads if they are not treated or cleaned properly.

“As that temperature rises, it’s more prone that bacteria and diseases are evident in the water,” said Brett Burdette, Clear Edge Pools Owner and operator.

Naegleria fowleri infects people by entering the body through the nose.

The amoeba then travels up to the brain where it destroys brain tissue and causes swelling.

The CDC said you will not get infected from drinking the contaminated water.

“The primary symptoms are a severe frontal headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting,” Goldsmith said, “and then eventually there’s hallucinations, seizures, coma, and for most patients died.”

According to the CDC from 1962 to 2021, there have been more than 150 infections in the U.S., and only four people have survived.

The cities of Denison, Sherman, and Durant said their splash pads use treated water and don’t recycle it.

“So, the same water that we drink, and we take a shower with,” said Chip Egger, Denison’s Administrative Superintendent of Park and Recreation.

The City of Denison said they also regularly clean their splash pads.

“Once a week, we go through and we just pressure wash and clean the entire splash pad,” Egger said.

And if you have a pool at home, “a typical company like ourselves, we’ll come out and check it once a week when we’re doing cleaning services,” Burdette added, “it doesn’t hurt even before a party in the middle of summer when these things are active.”

The CDC said you can reduce your risk of infection by keeping your head above the water, closing your nose when under, and avoiding jumping or diving into warm, fresh water.

