Ron Cross Senior Activity Center’s First Annual Senior Prom

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Welcome to senior prom!

“The folks are having a fantastic time and some of them are dancing, some of them are not, but they’re so excited,” Executive Director of the Bryan County RSVP Program, Sheila Risner said.

This is the first time the Ron Cross Senior Activity has hosted the annual dance.

A group of senior citizens took a step back in time to have the ultimate prom experience.

Some attendees never went to their school prom, so the event gave them a chance to dance and be with their peers.

Food, dancing, and a photo-booth, plenty to do as for the prom queen and king.

Who will be the winners?

Alvie Thorton was crowned prom king, his reaction to being bestowed the honor...

" Oh, grateful,” Thorton expressed.

Stella Russell was crowned prom queen.

“Oh, gosh, I was shocked. I never dreamed about getting something like this,” Russell shared.

Music from the 50′s, 60′s and 70′s played while memories were made.

“They need to have something to do, not go home and be depressed when they come up here in the morning. It’s not so much for that meal. They come for the socialization. They’re friends,” Risner concluded.

And if you missed out on this year’s prom, that’s okay, there’s more opportunities to let go and just have a good time at the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center.

“We’re here every day, Monday through Friday. Come up and have a good time with us. We’d love to have you,” Risner exclaimed.

