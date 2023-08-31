Texoma Local
Sherman PD launch new lockbox program

"This is just a safer, more effective and efficient way for us to get in and get someone the help that they need.”
By KXII Staff and Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is starting a new lockbox program to take safety to another level.

The free program will allow residents to apply for a box to be installed on their home. If there was an emergency, police would be able to get inside without having to force entry.

“That causes damage to the house,” Sherman Police Sergeant Brett Mullen. “Obviously, it can cause delays in getting someone help. It can also cause injuries as well. So this is just a safer, more effective and efficient way for us to get in and get someone the help that they need.”

A secure code to the box will be kept at the department dispatch center.

Those who apply must be 60 years or older or have a medical condition.

Applications can be found at the police department or here.

Once completed and signed, the application needs to be returned to Sergeant Brett Mullen at the Sherman Police Department. If you have any questions about the program, please call 903-328-3010.

