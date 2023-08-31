Texoma Local
Sherman Police changes policies, K9 returns to service after bite incident

In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma Veterinary Hospital when police say a “bite incident” occurred.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In July, Sherman Police K9 Vulp was being handled by a veterinarian technician at Texoma Veterinary Hospital when police say a “bite incident” occurred.

“It was a very terrible, very unfortunate event that occurred,” Sherman Police Sergeant Brett Mullen said.

The technician was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later transferred to a metroplex-area hospital for specialized care, Mullen said.

After the incident, Vulp was removed from active service.

“During that time, he underwent some evaluations by other police canine professionals and handlers,” Mullen said.

Two weeks after the incident, K9 Vulp was reinstated.

“He was found to have no deficiencies which would prevent him from being a police canine,” Mullen said.

K9 Vulp is back in service, but Sherman police have since reviewed their policies and have made some changes in an attempt to prevent another incident.

“From this point forward, all of police canines will be boarded by other police canine handlers or those who have that kind of training and experience,” Mullen said.

Mullen said that Vulp has done good work for the police department and they are happy to have him back.

