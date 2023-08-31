SOSU ready to kickoff football season

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern football opens the 2023 season on the road as it travels to Magnolia, Ark., to take on Southern Arkansas on Thursday.

The Savage Storm enter the 2023 season picked to finish fifth in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll, finishing one-point behind its Thursday night opponent in SAU who was fourth. SE is coming off a 6-6 season and a fifth-place a year ago and welcomes Bo Atterberry back to helm the program for his second stint. He guided the Savage Storm from 2014-18 before stepping away and ultimately returning last December.

Southeastern will be looking to a pair of transfers to contribute on offense as Nate Omayebu comes to Durant for his final season of eligibility after rushing for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Angelo State. It is a homecoming of sorts for Omayebu who starred for the Sherman HS in Sherman, Texas. He is joined by Bryce Field who will step under center as a grad transfer from North Greenville in Tigerville, S.C.

