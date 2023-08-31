Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SOSU ready to kickoff football season

SOSU prepares for season opener
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern football opens the 2023 season on the road as it travels to Magnolia, Ark., to take on Southern Arkansas on Thursday.

The Savage Storm enter the 2023 season picked to finish fifth in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll, finishing one-point behind its Thursday night opponent in SAU who was fourth. SE is coming off a 6-6 season and a fifth-place a year ago and welcomes Bo Atterberry back to helm the program for his second stint. He guided the Savage Storm from 2014-18 before stepping away and ultimately returning last December. 

Southeastern will be looking to a pair of transfers to contribute on offense as Nate Omayebu comes to Durant for his final season of eligibility after rushing for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Angelo State. It is a homecoming of sorts for Omayebu who starred for the Sherman HS in Sherman, Texas. He is joined by Bryce Field who will step under center as a grad transfer from North Greenville in Tigerville, S.C. 

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI investigating homicide Tuesday morning
OSBI investigating homicide in Antlers
A four wheeler collision ended in a fatality Tuesday evening.
Juvenile dies in four wheeler crash
Driver dead in car vs. cow crash
Amber Smith is in custody after a shooting that left a man dead in Mead.
Woman arrested for manslaughter in Mead shooting, victim identified
Derby Gearhart
Coalgate teen killed in bull riding accident remembered by friends, family

Latest News

SOSU prepares for season opener
SOSU prepares for season opener
Denison prepares for Reedy
Denison to host Reedy following BOTA win
Sherman gets ready for Princeton
Sherman looks to bounce back against Princeton
Lindsay-Bells Volleyball Highlights
Lindsay-Bells Volleyball Highlights