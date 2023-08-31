Texoma Local
Tishomingo city officials declare stage 4 water conservation efforts

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Weeks without rain and record-high temperatures in Johnston county have led to Pennington Creeks receding waters, the primary source of water for residents and businesses in Tishomingo.

On Monday, city officials implemented stage 4 water conservation efforts, and city ordinances regarding water usage could happen for residents in the near future.

The city is preparing supplemental water lines in the event that Pennington creek cannot supply enough water.

Johnston County Emergency Management urges residents to hand water any gardens, flower beds and sports fields until further notice.

